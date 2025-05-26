Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.