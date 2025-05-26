Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,709 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

