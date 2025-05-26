Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

