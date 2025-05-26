Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $649,883,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $66,962,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

