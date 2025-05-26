Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 57,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.7%

SPG opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

