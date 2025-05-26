Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

