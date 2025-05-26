Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1538 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

