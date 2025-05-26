Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

