Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.6%

VIRT stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

