Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

