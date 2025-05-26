1,412 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

