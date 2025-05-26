Advisor Resource Council Takes $279,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

