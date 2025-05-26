Ascent Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,380,000 after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.