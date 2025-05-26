Advisor Resource Council Invests $314,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.