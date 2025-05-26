Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 673 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $337.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

