B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,447 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,650,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after buying an additional 295,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $37.24 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

