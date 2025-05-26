Advisor Resource Council Invests $936,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

