SWAN Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

