SWAN Capital LLC Purchases 18,355 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

