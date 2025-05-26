Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,345.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

