Armis Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $125.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

