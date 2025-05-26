Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a P/E ratio of 361.19 and a beta of 2.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

