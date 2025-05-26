Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes $220,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of FAUG opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.