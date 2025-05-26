Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $5,236,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

