Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

