Putney Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $317.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

