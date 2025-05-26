Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,974 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $185,451,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after purchasing an additional 597,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 20.0%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

