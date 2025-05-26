Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of AerCap worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AerCap by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AerCap by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 483,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of AER stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $114.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

