Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $61.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

