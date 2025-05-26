Infinitum Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 210,000 Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Benitec Biopharma accounts for about 1.4% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,904 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,129 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,312,185. The trade was a 11.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.34. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

