Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.