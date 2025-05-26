Infinitum Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.7% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

TSM stock opened at $192.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

