Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.59 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

