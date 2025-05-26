Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.68 Million in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

SFLR stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $820.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

