Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,282,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,548,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

