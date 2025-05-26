Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4%

SLV stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.