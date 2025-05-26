Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

