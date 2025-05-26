Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,674,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 415,527 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 360,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after acquiring an additional 297,335 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after acquiring an additional 170,124 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

