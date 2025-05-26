Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

