Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

