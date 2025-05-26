Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 5.57% of Healthcare Services Group worth $47,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

