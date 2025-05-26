Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $21,229,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $20,292,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

