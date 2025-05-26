Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 315,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

