Armis Advisers LLC Invests $390,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

