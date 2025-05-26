Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $65,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in NIO by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NYSE:NIO opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

