Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 8,356 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 628,128 shares during the period. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,383,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 309,338 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

