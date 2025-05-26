Armis Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PG opened at $165.95 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

