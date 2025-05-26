12,057 Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Bought by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Armis Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 471.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

