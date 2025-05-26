1,315 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5,276.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TFX stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

