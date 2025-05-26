Vise Technologies Inc. Has $728,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

